A top judge in India has sparked outrage for telling an accused rapist and government technician to marry his schoolgirl victim to avoid jail, BBC reports.

More than 5,000 people have signed a petition demanding Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde quit after he told the government technician at a hearing: “If you want to marry her we can help you. If not, you lose your job and go to jail.”

His comments prompted women’s rights activists to circulate an open letter calling for his resignation that has secured more than 5,200 signatures, campaigner Vani Subramanian said.

According to the letter, the man is accused of stalking, tying up, gagging, and repeatedly raping the girl before threatening to douse her in petrol, set her alight, and have her brother killed.

“By suggesting that this rapist marry the victim-survivor, you, the Chief Justice of India, sought to condemn the victim-survivor to a lifetime of rape at the hands of the tormentor who drove her to attempt suicide, the letter said.

It later added: “It fills us with rage that women bear the burden of having to explain the meaning of seduction, rape and marriage even to the Chief Justice of India, who holds the power and duty to interpret the constitution of India and sit in judgement.”

The letter also drew attention to another hearing on Monday during which Bobde reportedly questioned whether sex between a married couple could ever be considered rape.

‘The husband may be a brutal man, but can you call the act of sexual intercourse between a lawfully wedded man and wife as rape?” he said.

“This comment not only legitimises any kind of sexual, physical and mental violence by the husband, but it normalises the torture that Indian women have been facing within marriages for years without any legal recourse,” ­the letter by the rights campaigners said.

Boded is yet to react to the criticism. His predecessor Ranjan Gogoi was the highest-profile figure in India to face a #MeToo backlash after he was accused by a former staffer of sexual assault.

He was reportedly cleared in 2019 after an in-house inquiry, prompting protests in the country.

