Holders of Zugacoin, a cryptocurrency created by Nigerian Archbishop, Sam Zuga, can now use it to buy anything Innoson Group sells and those items include bikes, plastics, etc.

The founder of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma, signed an agreement with the Archbishop on Saturday, March 13, 2021 for this to happen.

According to a statement on Tekedia, it said,

Archbishop SamZuga and Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson vehicle manufacturing company have sealed a business partnership deal today, Saturday, March 13, 2021. With this new feat, Samzuga’s Zugacoin can now be comfortably used to purchase any type of vehicle, motorcycles, plastics and all the products under INNOSON companies anywhere in the world.

The archbishop had unveiled his Cryptocurrency platform called Zugacoin on 1st of December 2020, which he said is intended to be used to alleviate poverty and unemployment in Africa. On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Zugacoin recorded the ground breaking history.

“Let it be on record all over the world that ZUGACOIN was first Cashed out/ withdrawn/ changed into Fiat currency on 3rd March 2021 by 13 minutes after 11 Antemeridiam (a.m) Nigerian time against all odds. When God says YES nobody can say no.

And like Tesla which already accepts Bitcoin as a means of payment, Innoson Motors is accepting a cryptocurrency.

Expect this to add a new dimension in Nigeria if people start paying tithes and offerings with Zugacoin, and the archbishop seats on the crown with the implication that one of Nigeria’s largest manufacturers is forging an alternative currency, outside of Naira. If this happens and thrives, expect a new Nigeria. Simply, people can forget Naira and build their global currency processes on something.

Who wants to use Naira? Link Zugacoin to USD and Innoson Motors disintermediates the Naira forex paralysis. Yes, it cuts out Naira entirely!

This is not going to be the end of this story – I expect the Central Bank of Nigeria to be concerned because it is coming from an archbishop who ideally prays over thousands, if not millions, of people. In other words, the adoption could be rapid and accelerated! This is not a startup looking for users; this is a temple with members ready for an economic baptism.

Peace unto you – till He comes like we say in the Scripture Union! We will make Zugacoin available for Tekedia Mini-MBA payments once we get the API. This is the Whitepaper and the volume is huge.

Like this: Like Loading...