last week who paid N15 million ransom to their abductors who are suspected Fulani herders, more details have emerged concerning the abduction.

The two farmers were kidnapped in Shalabo village located between Isiwu and Imota areas of Lagos state in February. The owner of the farm, Ikorodu Integrated Farm had just returned to the country from the United Kingdom and visited the farm with his brother, where they were both kidnapped.

The kidnappers first demanded a ransom of N10 million but later increased it to N20 million — before a middle ground of N15 million was reached and they got released.

New details have now emerged about the kidnap operation and who the actual perpetrators of the evil operation are.

One of the two victims revealed that they were kidnapped by eight Fulani bandits with (7)AK-47 and (1) Submachine gun. The victims were then walked for two hours in the thick bush.