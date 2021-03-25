The director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the insecurity currently ravaging the country.

Okechukwu speaking in an interview said the All Progressives Congress-led administration is building a foundation that will bring insecurity to a drastic end.

He was responding to a question on the comment of Mai Buni, APC caretaker chairman, that the party needs 32 years to fix the country.

“A lot of people may not know that the insecurity we now talk about here and there is the investment of PDP,” he said.

“In the few months ahead, the issue of insecurity will come to a drastic end, and Governor Buni is looking at; that before 2023, those foundations we have laid would start glittering.

”Dr Buni is relying on the fact that immediately we could curb this insecurity, then the Nigeria people will see what the APC had done. He relied on what we have done on the ground and he knows it is overwhelming.”

Osita said Nigerians will begin to see the results of the government’s effort on insecurity in a short time.

Like this: Like Loading...