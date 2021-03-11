Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday said that Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi promised to assist the government in tackling insecurity.

Disclosing that Gumi made the pledge during a meeting in Kaduna State, Monguno said that the government was waiting to see how much help the cleric could offer.

In the past week, Gumi faced serious backlash over comments he has been making in support of bandits, as well as calls for a blanket amnesty for them.

However, while addressing newsmen at the State House in Abuja, Monguno claimed Gumi had the rights to deal with bandits.

“Sheik Gumi is doing what he’s doing because he believes in what he’s doing. He’s a Nigerian and under the constitution, he can talk to anybody. He can deal with anybody,” Monguno said

“I met with him when I went with the service chiefs to Kaduna, and we spoke generally during the meeting and he resolved to help the government. We are waiting for him. That’s all I can say.”

Sheikh Gumi had met with bandits following the surge in violent crimes and kidnapping in the North and said that they feel “everybody is against them,” hence the reason for their actions.

Despite the pains, constant killings and havoc being wrecked by the bandits across Nigeria, Gumi has continued to urge the federal government to grant amnesty to them.

