Today, March 8, 2021, is International Women’s Day with the theme of this year’s celebration being ‘Choose to Challenge’.

Even though it feels like there is a concerted effort between the forces of culture and government to deny women the full expression of their rights and the achievement of their highest ambitions, it’s important to note that woman are now choosing to challenge these obstacles that have overtime, hindered them from reaching their full potentials.

Women are now making an impact in the areas of science, technology, engineering, politics, finance, journalism and even activism.

In this light, The Street Journal will be celebrating five women making Nigeria proud at the international level.

1. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Despite serving in the World Bank for 25 years, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala went ahead to make Nigeria proud by emerging as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

This made her the first woman and only African to hold this position.

Born into the family of Professor Chukwuka Okonjo on June 13, 1954, in Ogwashi-Ukwu area of Delta State, Ngozi obtained her early education from Queen’s School, Enugu, St. Anne’s School Molete, Ibadan and the International School Ibadan.

She bagged an AB in Economics in 1976 from Harvard University, as well as a Ph.D in Regional Economics and Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1981.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala left a footprint in running the affairs of Nigeria when she served as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy for two terms, and also a Minister of Foreign Affairs. She was the first woman to ever hold both positions in Nigeria.

2. Arunma Oteh

Described by Forbes as one of the 50 most powerful women in Africa, Arunma Oteh is a Nigerian academic scholar at St. Antony’s College, Oxford University.

Prior to becoming an academic scholar, the Abia State indigene was once a treasurer and vice president of the World Bank.

She bagged a First Class degree in Computer Science from the University of Nsuka in 1984 and proceeded to Harvard Business School, where she obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration (M.B.A) in 1990.

In 1992, she secured a job at the African Development Bank (AfDB) as the Senior Financial Analyst, Public Sector Lending Department, climbing through several positions till she left in 2009.

Oteh left AfDB to assume the role of the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Nigeria after being nominated by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Oteh then moved to the World Bank in 2015 after Jim Yong Kim appointed her as the Vice President and Treasurer.

She has several local and international awards tied to her name.

3. Chimamanda Adiche Ngozi

Born September 15, 1977, Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche is a Nigerian writer and novelist who hails from Enugu State, South-East Nigeria.

With her works which include Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun and more, Adiche has succeeded in attracting a new generation of readers to African literature.

Her 2012 talk ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ started a worldwide conversation about feminism, and was published as a book in 2014.

Adiche has bagged several local and international awards including the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award for Purple Hibiscus; Orange Prize for Half of a Yellow Sun and The New York Times Top Ten Best Books of 2013 for Americannah.

She has authored several books in her collection which has been translated into over thirty languages in the world.

4. Amina Mohammed

Born June 27, 1961, Amina Mohammed is the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

Ms. Mohammed, prior to her appointment, served as Nigeria’s Minister of Environment where she steered the country’s efforts on climate action and efforts to protect the natural environment.

In 2012, she served as Special Adviser to former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon with the responsibility for a post-2015 development planning.

The mother of six has several honorary doctorates as well as local and international awards/recognitions to her name.

5. Stephanie Linus

Rising through her platform as an actress and beauty queen, Stephanie Linus, through her foundation, Extended Hands, has touched many lives around the world, especially Africa.

Over the years, Stephanie has done extensive work in the field of Vesicovaginal fistula, a selfless service that earned her the Miriam Makeba Award for Excellence in 2007, and the Beyond the Tears Humanitarian Award.

In commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day, Stephanie and United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, released the advocacy video, Hey Woman.

The video is centred around sexual and reproductive health and rights. It also amplifies the urgent need to end gender-based violence and other harmful practices not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

There you have it, five Nigerian women doing great things around the world.

To all the women out there, The Street Journal hopes that you strive to be the best and #ChooseToChallenge.

