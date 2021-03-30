Gunmen, suspected to be members of the outlawed group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have invaded a community in Essien Udim Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State and hoisted Biafran.

According to More News, the group is responsible for the series of attacks on security facilities, carting away firearms, burning police station, vehicles and killing many policemen and soldiers.

Recall that Akwa Ibom has witnessed the resurgence of insecurity as the security facilities in the state have come under major attack.

It was further learnt that the outlawed terrorist group had attacked army check-point at Odoro Ikot in Essien Udim which is a boundary community with Abia State and killed army man and a motorist and also burnt military Vehicle.

Yesterday, Monday, 29/3/2021, it was also reported that the group attacked and killed a police officer, ASP Aniekan Obot in his country home, Ikot Afagna in Ukana West 1 also burnt his house.

It was also gathered that this secessionist group have their camp in the area where they recruit people into the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a security outfit set up by IPOB.

This same group have reportedly carried out similar attacks in some South-east and South-South region of Nigeria such Abia State, Anambra, Rivers States and Akwa Ibom in recent times still targeting securuty facilities.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Government in 2017 designated IPOB as a terrorist organisation and ban their operation in the country.

