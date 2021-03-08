Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday invited the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko , on the security situation in Kajola, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the State.

The invitation of Makinde to the CP came on the heels of the arrest of Iskilu Wakili , and some members of the Oodua Peoples Congress on Sunday.

The dreaded Iskilu Wakili was arrested following allegations of kidnap, rape and hijack of farmland leveled against him by residents of Ayete and adjoining communities.

On the uproar that trailed the arrest of the OPC members following their arrest of Iskilu Wakili, Governor Makinde, who expressed reservations on the security situation in Ibarapa area of the state, said his administration would ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.

He said law breakers, irrespective of ethnic or religion background, would be dealt with in accordance to the law of the land.

Makinde, who spoke while performing a symbolic presentation of notebooks to secondary school students in the state at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Agodi Ibadan, said, “I am aware of what is going on in Kajola in Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo state.

“I will like to use this opportunity to tell our people that the government is doing everything within its power to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.”

Makinde added, “Anyone that is found wanting or that has broken the law, irrespective of their ethnic background or their religion will be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

“So, people shouldn’t go into overdrive. I have asked the Commissioner of Police to see me today and I have been given the assurance that they will do a thorough investigation into the security situations in the area.

“And I appeal to our people to please let us be calm. Please let us refrain from ethnic profiling, let us have trust in the ability and the capability of the people saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order within our state.

It is the government that you put in place and the government will continue to work in the interest of the people of Oyo state.”

