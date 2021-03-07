Iskilu Wakili, the notorious Fulani whose sole aim has been to terrorize farm owners in communities in Oyo State has been arrested.

Wakili’s stock in trade is to seize hectares of farmland, rape women, kidnap rich indigenes in the Ibarapa area of Oyo state for ransom and so many other despicable atrocities.

With the eviction of the Seriki Fulani, Abdulkadri Saliu, from Igangan in Ibarapaland, many had thought the end had come to the oppression and constant anguish farmers were subjected to. Little did they know that their woes had just began.

With the Seriki gone, Wakili waxed stronger as he mounted no cross-zone on farms in an apparent bid to send warnings to the people of the town that he cannot be evicted. He shot farmers who trespassed the no cross-zone.

Wakili, a Fulani herdsman whose origin many don’t know, speaks fluent Yoruba.

He is said to be the leader of the herdsmen in the Ayete area of Ibarapaland and works with dozens of herders who are his disciples. Together with his battalion of herders, he displaced farmers and forcefully invaded their farms with cattle.

As a result, farmers couldn’t harvest any crop as the deadly Fulani does all the harvests. The farmers have nothing to show for their efforts but Wakili’s farm produces bountiful harvest and people now buy his produce

Sources say Wakili rely on deadly weapons, native powers as well as federal might.

At a point, owing to the atrocities he committed, a quit notice to leave the community was to be served him but Wakili shot at the emissaries sent by Baale Odomofin, the traditional ruler in control of Gbangbangere, Konko, Dagbere, Kajola, Magbeje, and other hamlets in Ayete, sent to serve him the quit notice.

According to the local monarch, “It was bloody and many persons were injured in the process.”

Now his reign of terror has ended as he has been arrested.

