Fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter group of Boko Haram terrorists, have a United Nations (UN) in Dikwa, Borno State.

According to French news site AFP, the ISWAP fighters invaded the town of Dikwa in restive Borno state, dislodging troops from the military base and torching the humanitarian hub.

Security and humanitarian sources told the publication that the attack left 25 aid workers trapped. A humanitarian source said;

“We have 25 staff sheltering in the bunker which is under siege by the militants… but so far no staff has been affected.”

Military reinforcements, including fighter jets and a helicopter gunship, had been deployed to help repel the attackers, the military source said.

A spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres confirmed only that there was a “security incident”, but gave no further details.

This attack comes barely 48 hours after the ISWAP fighters laid an ambush on the convoy of Farouq Yahaya, the Commandant of Nigeria’s counter-insurgency operation.

Farouq Yahaya, who is a Major General, took over from Major General Olusegun Adeniyi as leader of Operation Lafiya Dole in April 2020.

According to the online conflict reporting site, HumAngle, the ISWAP insurgents attacked the Garin Kuturu village’s theatre commander between Auno and Jakana towns along the Maiduguri —Damaturu highway.

As the terrorists and the troops engaged in a fierce gun battle, at least two soldiers were reported to have sustained injuries, a development that led to their death.

Like this: Like Loading...