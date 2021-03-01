Fighters of the dreaded Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of the Boko Haram group, on Sunday, laid an ambush on the convoy of Farouq Yahaya, the Commandant of Nigeria’s counter-insurgency operation.

Farouq Yahaya, who is a Major General, took over from Major General Olusegun Adeniyi as leader of Operation Lafiya Dole in April 2020.

According to the online conflict reporting site, HumAngle, the ISWAP insurgents attacked the Garin Kuturu village’s theatre commander between Auno and Jakana towns along the Maiduguri —Damaturu highway.

As the terrorists and the troops engaged in a fierce gun battle, at least two soldiers were reported to have sustained injuries, a development that led to their death.

The insurgents were said to have taken down one gun truck, however, the number of insurgents killed during the attack has not been verified.

It will be recalled that the former commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Olusegun Adeniyi was ambushed by insurgents on Jan. 6 2020.

His convoy came under anti-aircraft guns, machine guns, and Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) fired about two kilometres to Auno in Kaga Local Government of Borno State while returning from Jakana where he visited troops’ location.

The Maiduguri-Damaturu road has remained volatile and occasionally dangerous for security forces and civilians.

The havoc wrecked by Boko Haram and ISWAP in Borno has left millions displaced and thousands dead.

