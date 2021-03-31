Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said two Russian officials “involved in this very serious affair” were being expelled with immediate effect.

The Kremlin said it hoped the “very positive and constructive nature of Russian-Italian relations will continue” but Russia’s foreign ministry is expected to respond to the expulsions.

The carabinieri del Ros special operations group swooped on the men in Rome on Tuesday evening “during a clandestine meeting between the two,” a police statement said.

They were “caught immediately after the transfer of a document by the Italian officer in exchange for a sum of money”, it added.

Italian media reported that the exchange had taken place in a car park and involved €5,000 (£4,250; $5,900) in cash.