Rather than throw a pity party and worry over his situation, incarcerated clergy man, Israel Oladele Ogundipe of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Genesis Global Parish, who is serving a two year jail sentence has decided to channel his energy to more productive courses, one of which is to focus on helping fellow inmates regain freedom

Israel Ogundipe whose sentence began about four months ago, partnered with the foundation of Monday Ubani, a former Second Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, and has so far assisted 82 people incarcerated unjustly to regain freedom.

The church’s Public Relations Officer, Gbolanhan Ashorobi revealed this much at an event where he announce a partnership between the Ogundipe and the foundation. The partnership is aimed at helping to get inmates released from correctional facilities.

The Street Journal had reported how Ogundipe was jailed by an Ikeja High Court nine years after a case of fraud and obtaining money under false pretenses was levelled against him by a United Kingdom based Nigerian woman, Olaide Williams-Oni, commenced.

The Street Journal had also reported with evidences the intimate relationship between Williams-Oni and how the relationship going sour led to Williams-Oni vowing to teach Ogundipe a lesson of a lifetime.

She eventually succeeded as Ogundipe was charged with seven counts of obtaining by stealing, including delivery of money by false pretence, unlawful conversion of property and forgery but five of the counts were quashed by the court for want of evidence, while he was found guilty of two counts by Justice Olabisi Akinlade.

Following his incarceration at Kirikiri prison, Ogundipe decided to do good by assisting awaiting trial inmates to pay their legal fees and getting lawyers to pursue their unlawful incarceration in partnership with the Monday Ubani Foundation.

Ubani said he particularly picked interest on the prophet because of testimonies of how he donates materials to inmates.

“Of utmost excitement to me personally and our law firm is the issue of facilitating the release of some of the inmates that have been in detention awaiting trials for good number of years. The number we gathered who have regained freedom so far through the effort of the prophet and his church has risen to about 82 inmates,” Ubani said.

