The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Monday, paraded two of its workers for allegedly extorting money from Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates, promising to give them admissions.

A staff, a level 12 officer in the Delta State JAMB office, confessed to collecting N500,000 from the parents of four candidates.

He said that out of the money he received, he gave N180,000 to another colleague, a level 8 officer, to help facilitate their admissions.

However, one of the parents involved petitioned the admission body and an investigation was launched.

Speaking with reporters at the JAMB headquarters in Bwari Abuja, on Monday evening, the suspect said that he engaged in the fraudulent act because of economic hardship.

The other staff with whom he shared the money said he was probably spiritually manipulated to engage in such dirty deals, noting that he only got to know the accused by phone in 2020 through a third party.

He said, “It was not ordinary, he was just calling me, I don’t know him, he lured me into this when he convinced me that he has been into it for a long time.”

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who expressed surprise that the affected staff defied his zero tolerance for corruption, vowed to ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

He said, “Anybody who engages in sharp practices, no matter who the person is, shall not be protected by the Board because the Board has zero-tolerance for corruption.”

He warned parents against bribing anyone to secure admission for their children.

He added:

“The admission exercise into tertiary institutions has been automated, therefore anybody working in JAMB or anybody who has good calculation, who knows what admission process is, can predict who can be admitted because it has been automated.

“What is happening now is that people know those that will be admitted, because they know by the automation this person could be admitted, and they now go and be extorting the parents of those that have already been slated for admission.

“We need to let the public know that there is no halfway to admission, nobody should bribe or give any amount to anybody whether they are JAMB staff or they are not JAMB staff. Anybody who solicit money from any parent, the parent should inform the Board.”

