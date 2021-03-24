A new bride simply identified as Fatima from Katsina State has been reportedly burnt to death by her husband’s first wife in Minna, Niger State.

According to reports, the incident happened on Tuesday, March 23, just seven weeks after the deceased got married to her husband, who is an indigene of Niger State.

A family source, who spoke to Katsina Post, said the two wives were not living in the same house.

According to him, the first wife went to Fatima’s house and beat her to a pulp. Afterwards, she locked her up inside the room and set it on fire, a development that led to the death of the new bride.

“They were not living in the same house but the first wife went to her house which is not far and beat her to death before locking her room up and setting her ablaze”, the family source said.

The deceased will be buried according to Islamic rites today, Wednesday, March 24, at Sabuwar Unguwa residential area in Katsina metropolis.

Meanwhile, friends have taken to social media to mourn Fatima’s demise while also calling on security agents to arrest the senior wife and make her face the wrath of the law.

