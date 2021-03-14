Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have come forward to deny rumours of them breaking up and calling off their engagement after four years of being together.

A comment from the couple has put rumours of their relationship split to bed. The pair released a joint statement to TMZ on Saturday, 13 March, confirming they were working through a few issues but weren’t calling it quits.

“All the reports are inaccurate, we are working through some things,” the statement read.

A source that claimed to be close to Lopez and Rodriguez said that the couple had been considering a breakup for a while but their joint business endeavours were a challenge that affected the decision.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 during a romantic getaway to the Bahamas. They wanted to tie the knot in June 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic halted their plans.

“Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that, It’s just something we’re going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out,” Lopez said during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “

”Even though the pandemic put our plans on pause, spending time together allowed us to work on ourselves and our relationship. we even went to couples therapy.

“It has been actually really good, we got to work on ourselves, we did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship,” the statement read.

