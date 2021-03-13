Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split, breaking off their two-year engagement after four years together.

According to a report from PageSix, the 51-year-old singer and the 45-year-old former Yankees baseball player have gone their separate ways.

This comes a month after the duo were spotted looking happy in late February in the Dominican Republic as she was shooting her film, ‘Shotgun Wedding’ with Josh Duhamel.

”He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic,” a source told the site and insists they have broken up.

He was seen alone in Miami on a yacht on Friday. ”Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie. What are your plans for the weekend?” he wrote in a caption to his Instagram post.

Jennifer was previously married to restaurateur, Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 12-year-old twins Max and Emme. She was also engaged to Oscar winner Ben Affleck but they never married.

Rodriguez has been married once before and has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The pair, who both started dating in 2017 after meeting a decade prior to when she was married to Marc Anthony, got engaged in 2019 on the beach when Alex surprised her with a large diamond ring.

Jennifer and Alex had delayed their wedding twice citing it was due to lockdown from Covid-19.

”We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, but I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We cancelled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush, we want to do it right when we can do it,” Jennifer said in an interview in January.

Like this: Like Loading...