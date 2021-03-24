The right to bear arms is protected by the second amendment to the US constitution and is staunchly defended by many conservatives, including ex-president Donald Trump.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future, and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Mr Biden said at the White House on Wednesday, 24 March.

He pointed to the fact that, as a senator, he helped bring in a ban on assault weapons in 1994, which expired a decade later. “It brought down these mass killings. We should do it again,” he said.