With the 2021 awards season in full swing, the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards honoured the best and brightest in both film and television on Sunday, 7 March. The award hosted by Taye Diggs took place on a virtual and in-person stage.
Chadwick Boseman posthumously won for his role in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward delivered an emotional acceptance speech.
John Boyega got the shine for his role in Amazon’s Small Axe.
Netflix’s popular series ‘The Crown’ continued its winning streak as Gillian Anderson won for Best Supporting Actress for Drama for her turn as Margaret Thatcher. Meanwhile, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin won for Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, respectively.
Read the full list of winners below:
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland – Winner
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
David Fincher – Mank
Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland (Winner)
Best Actor
Ben Affleck – The Way Back
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)
Tom Hanks – News of the World
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Winner)
Zendaya- Malcolm & Marie
Best Supporting Actor
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Winner)
Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Best Young Actor/Actress
Ryder Allen – Palmer
Ibrahima Gueye – The Life Ahead
Alan Kim – Minari (Winner)
Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Caoilinn Springall – The Midnight Sky
Helena Zengel – News of the World
Best Acting Ensemble
Da 5 Bloods
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Winner)
Best Original Screenplay
Mank
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman (Winner)
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father
First Cow
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News of the World
Nomadland – Winner
One Night in Miami
Best Production Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank – (Winner)
News of the World
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Tenet
Best Cinematography
‘Da 5 Bloods’
First Cow
Mank
Minar
News of the World
Nomadland – (Winner)
Tenet
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)
Mank
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Promising Young Woman
Best Editing
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Sound of Metal (Winner)
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Winner)
Best Hair and Makeup
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
Tenet (Winner)
Wonder Woman 1984
Best Score
The Midnight Sky
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul – (Winner)
Tenet
Best Song
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Husavik (My Home Town)’
The Life Ahead – ‘Io Si (Seen)’
Judas and the Black Messiah – Fight for You
One Night in Miami – Speak Now (Winner)
The Outpost – Everybody Cries
The United States vs. Billie Holiday – Tigress & Tweed
Best Foreign Language Film
Another Round
Collective
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari – (Winner)
‘Two Of Us’
Best Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Forty-Year-Old Version
The King of Staten Island
On the Rocks
Palm Springs (Winner)
The Prom
TELEVISION:
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown – (Winner)
‘The Good Fight’
‘Lovecraft Country’
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Perry Mason
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Winner)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Olivia Colman — ‘The Crown’
Emma Corrin – The Crown (Winner)
Claire Danes – Homeland
Laura Linney – Ozark
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
John Lithgow – Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (Winner)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Winner)
Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janet McTeer – Ozark
Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
Best Comedy Series
Better Things
The Flight Attendant
Mom
Pen15
Ramy
Schitt’s Creek
‘Ted Lasso’ — Winner
‘What We Do in the Shadows’
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Hank Azaria — ‘Brockmire’
Matt Berry — ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
Nicholas Hoult — ‘The Great’
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Winner)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
Issa Rae – Insecure
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
William Fichtner – Mom
Harvey Guillen – What We Do in the Shadows
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek’ (Winner)
Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows
Andrew Rannells – Black Monday
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Lecy Goranson – The Conners
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Jaime Pressly – Mom
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Winner)
Best Limited Series
I May Destroy You
Mrs America
Normal People
The Plot Against America
The Queen’s Gambit (Winner)
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
TV Movie
Bad Education
Between the World and Me
The Clark Sisters – First Ladies of Gospel
Hamilton (Winner)
Sylvie’s Love
What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
John Boyega – Small Axe (Winner)
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Chris Rock – Fargo
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett – Mrs America
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queens Gambit (Winner)
Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird
Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (Winner)
Glynn Turman – Fargo
John Turturro – The Plot Against America
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Uzo Aduba – Mrs America (Winner)
Betsy Brandt – Soulmates
Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit
Margo Martindale – Mrs America
Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America
Tracey Ullman – Mrs America
Best Talk Show
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers (Winner)
‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Red Table Talk
Best Comedy Special
Fortune Feimster – Sweet & Salty
Hannah Gadsby – Douglas’
Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill (Winner)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Winner)
‘Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything’
Best Short Form Series
The Andy Cohen Diaries
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (Winner)
Mapleworth Murders
Nikki Fre$h
Reno 911!
Tooning Out the News
Netflix led the pack of studios with 14 wins, followed by Amazon Studios and Searchlight Pictures with four and Apple TV+ with three.
Comments