John Boyega, Chadwick Boseman shine at Critics Choice Awards

Awards
With the 2021 awards season in full swing, the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards honoured the best and brightest in both film and television on Sunday, 7 March. The award hosted by Taye Diggs took place on a virtual and in-person stage.

Chadwick Boseman posthumously won for his role in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

John Boyega got the shine for his role in Amazon’s Small Axe.

Netflix’s popular series ‘The Crown’ continued its winning streak as Gillian Anderson won for Best Supporting Actress for Drama for her turn as Margaret Thatcher. Meanwhile, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin won for Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, respectively.

Read the full list of winners below:

Best Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland – Winner

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland (Winner)

Best Actor

Ben Affleck – The Way Back

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)

Tom Hanks – News of the World

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Winner)

Zendaya- Malcolm & Marie

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Winner)

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Young Actor/Actress

Ryder Allen – Palmer

Ibrahima Gueye – The Life Ahead

Alan Kim – Minari (Winner)

Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Caoilinn Springall – The Midnight Sky

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Best Acting Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Winner)

Best Original Screenplay

Mank

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman (Winner)

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father

First Cow

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

Nomadland –  Winner

One Night in Miami

Best Production Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank – (Winner)

News of the World

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Tenet

Best Cinematography

‘Da 5 Bloods’

First Cow

Mank

Minar

News of the World

Nomadland – (Winner)

Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)

Mank

Mulan

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Promising Young Woman

Best Editing

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Sound of Metal (Winner)

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Winner)

Best Hair and Makeup

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Invisible Man

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

Tenet (Winner)

Wonder Woman 1984

Best Score

The Midnight Sky

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul – (Winner)

Tenet

Best Song

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Husavik (My Home Town)’

The Life Ahead – ‘Io Si (Seen)’

Judas and the Black Messiah – Fight for You

One Night in Miami – Speak Now  (Winner)

The Outpost – Everybody Cries

The United States vs. Billie Holiday – Tigress & Tweed

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round

Collective

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari – (Winner)

‘Two Of Us’

Best Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Forty-Year-Old Version

The King of Staten Island

On the Rocks

Palm Springs (Winner)

The Prom

TELEVISION:

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown – (Winner)

‘The Good Fight’

‘Lovecraft Country’

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Perry Mason

This Is Us

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Winner)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Olivia Colman — ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin – The Crown  (Winner)

Claire Danes – Homeland

Laura Linney – Ozark

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (Winner)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Winner)

Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janet McTeer – Ozark

Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

Best Comedy Series

Better Things

The Flight Attendant

Mom

Pen15

Ramy

Schitt’s Creek

‘Ted Lasso’ — Winner

‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria — ‘Brockmire’

Matt Berry — ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Nicholas Hoult — ‘The Great’

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Winner)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Winner)

Issa Rae – Insecure

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Fichtner – Mom

Harvey Guillen – What We Do in the Shadows

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek’  (Winner)

Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows

Andrew Rannells – Black Monday

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lecy Goranson – The Conners

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Jaime Pressly – Mom

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Winner)

Best Limited Series

I May Destroy You

Mrs America

Normal People

The Plot Against America

The Queen’s Gambit (Winner)

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

TV Movie

Bad Education

Between the World and Me

The Clark Sisters –  First Ladies of Gospel

Hamilton (Winner)

Sylvie’s Love

What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

John Boyega – Small Axe (Winner)

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Chris Rock – Fargo

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True

Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs America

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queens Gambit (Winner)

Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird

Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (Winner)

Glynn Turman – Fargo

John Turturro – The Plot Against America

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Uzo Aduba – Mrs America (Winner)

Betsy Brandt – Soulmates

Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit

Margo Martindale – Mrs America

Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America

Tracey Ullman – Mrs America

Best Talk Show

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers (Winner)

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Red Table Talk

Best Comedy Special

Fortune Feimster –  Sweet & Salty

Hannah Gadsby – Douglas’

Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill (Winner)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Winner)

‘Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything’

Best Short Form Series

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (Winner)

Mapleworth Murders

Nikki Fre$h

Reno 911!

Tooning Out the News

Netflix led the pack of studios with 14 wins, followed by Amazon Studios and Searchlight Pictures with four and Apple TV+ with three.

