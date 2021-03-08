With the 2021 awards season in full swing, the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards honoured the best and brightest in both film and television on Sunday, 7 March. The award hosted by Taye Diggs took place on a virtual and in-person stage.

Chadwick Boseman posthumously won for his role in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

John Boyega got the shine for his role in Amazon’s Small Axe.

Netflix’s popular series ‘The Crown’ continued its winning streak as Gillian Anderson won for Best Supporting Actress for Drama for her turn as Margaret Thatcher. Meanwhile, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin won for Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, respectively.

Read the full list of winners below:

Best Picture

Da 5 Bloods Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank Minari News of the World Nomadland – Winner One Night in Miami Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7 Best Director Lee Isaac Chung – Minari Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman David Fincher – Mank Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods Regina King – One Night in Miami Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 Chloe Zhao – Nomadland (Winner) Best Actor Ben Affleck – The Way Back Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner) Tom Hanks – News of the World Anthony Hopkins – The Father Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods Gary Oldman – Mank Steven Yeun – Minari Best Actress Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman Frances McDormand – Nomadland Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Winner) Zendaya- Malcolm & Marie Best Supporting Actor Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner) Bill Murray – On the Rocks Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami Paul Raci – Sound of Metal Best Supporting Actress Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Winner) Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy Olivia Colman – The Father Amanda Seyfried – Mank Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari Best Young Actor/Actress Ryder Allen – Palmer Ibrahima Gueye – The Life Ahead Alan Kim – Minari (Winner) Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always Caoilinn Springall – The Midnight Sky Helena Zengel – News of the World Best Acting Ensemble Da 5 Bloods Judas and the Black Messiah Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Minari One Night in Miami The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Winner) Best Original Screenplay Mank Minari Never Rarely Sometimes Always Promising Young Woman (Winner) Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7 Best Adapted Screenplay The Father First Cow Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom News of the World Nomadland – Winner One Night in Miami Best Production Design Emma Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank – (Winner) News of the World The Personal History of David Copperfield Tenet Best Cinematography ‘Da 5 Bloods’ First Cow Mank Minar News of the World Nomadland – (Winner) Tenet Best Costume Design Emma Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner) Mank Mulan The Personal History of David Copperfield Promising Young Woman Best Editing The Father Mank Nomadland Sound of Metal (Winner) Tenet The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Winner) Best Hair and Makeup Emma Hillbilly Elegy Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner) Mank Promising Young Woman The United States vs. Billie Holiday Best Visual Effects Greyhound The Invisible Man Mank The Midnight Sky Mulan Tenet (Winner) Wonder Woman 1984 Best Score The Midnight Sky Mank Minari News of the World Soul – (Winner) Tenet Best Song Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Husavik (My Home Town)’ The Life Ahead – ‘Io Si (Seen)’ Judas and the Black Messiah – Fight for You One Night in Miami – Speak Now (Winner) The Outpost – Everybody Cries The United States vs. Billie Holiday – Tigress & Tweed Best Foreign Language Film Another Round Collective La Llorona The Life Ahead Minari – (Winner) ‘Two Of Us’ Best Comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm The Forty-Year-Old Version The King of Staten Island On the Rocks Palm Springs (Winner) The Prom TELEVISION: Best Drama Series Better Call Saul The Crown – (Winner) ‘The Good Fight’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ The Mandalorian Ozark Perry Mason This Is Us Best Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman – Ozark Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Winner) Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason Best Actress in a Drama Series Christine Baranski – The Good Fight Olivia Colman — ‘The Crown’ Emma Corrin – The Crown (Winner) Claire Danes – Homeland Laura Linney – Ozark Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul Justin Hartley – This Is Us John Lithgow – Perry Mason Tobias Menzies – The Crown Tom Pelphrey – Ozark Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (Winner) Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Winner) Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider Julia Garner – Ozark Janet McTeer – Ozark Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul Best Comedy Series Better Things The Flight Attendant Mom Pen15 Ramy Schitt’s Creek ‘Ted Lasso’ — Winner ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Best Actor in a Comedy Series Hank Azaria — ‘Brockmire’ Matt Berry — ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Nicholas Hoult — ‘The Great’ Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Winner) Ramy Youssef – Ramy Best Actress in a Comedy Series Pamela Adlon – Better Things Christina Applegate – Dead to Me Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Winner) Issa Rae – Insecure Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series William Fichtner – Mom Harvey Guillen – What We Do in the Shadows Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek’ (Winner) Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows Andrew Rannells – Black Monday Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Lecy Goranson – The Conners Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek Ashley Park – Emily in Paris Jaime Pressly – Mom Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Winner) Best Limited Series I May Destroy You Mrs America Normal People The Plot Against America The Queen’s Gambit (Winner) Small Axe The Undoing Unorthodox TV Movie Bad Education Between the World and Me The Clark Sisters – First Ladies of Gospel Hamilton (Winner) Sylvie’s Love What the Constitution Means to Me Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie John Boyega – Small Axe (Winner) Hugh Grant – The Undoing Paul Mescal – Normal People Chris Rock – Fargo Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie Cate Blanchett – Mrs America Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People Shira Haas – Unorthodox Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queens Gambit (Winner) Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird Dylan McDermott – Hollywood Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (Winner) Glynn Turman – Fargo John Turturro – The Plot Against America Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie Uzo Aduba – Mrs America (Winner) Betsy Brandt – Soulmates Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit Margo Martindale – Mrs America Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America Tracey Ullman – Mrs America Best Talk Show Desus & Mero Full Frontal with Samantha Bee The Kelly Clarkson Show Late Night with Seth Meyers (Winner) ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Red Table Talk Best Comedy Special Fortune Feimster – Sweet & Salty Hannah Gadsby – Douglas’ Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill (Winner) Marc Maron: End Times Fun Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Winner) ‘Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything’ Best Short Form Series The Andy Cohen Diaries Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (Winner) Mapleworth Murders Nikki Fre$h Reno 911! Tooning Out the News Netflix led the pack of studios with 14 wins, followed by Amazon Studios and Searchlight Pictures with four and Apple TV+ with three.

