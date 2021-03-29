Tensions are high as members of the Joint Task Force, JTF are currently shooting and killing motorists randomly at Uwa junction, around Ikot Ekpene/ Urua Akpan axis of Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from that axis to avoid being caught up in the shootings.

The shooting may not be unconnected to hoodlum and cultist activities in that axis who are quick to attack security operatives and steal their arms.

Just last month, suspected cult members, in the early hours of yesterday, attacked a checkpoint manned by officers attached to the Quick Response Squad at Ikpe Annang Junction in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, and killed two policemen.

It was gathered that the officers were burnt to death inside the police van by the hoodlums allegedly on a reprisal. hoodlums stormed the scene on motorcycles and attacked the officers with guns, forcing them to flee. Three rifles were stolen by the criminals during the attack.

The incident was the latest of the reprisals on the police over a renewed fight against insecurity and cultism in the area.

In the past, hoodlums had attacked a police station in the area twice, destroying properties and inflicting machete cuts on a police officer, leaving him unconscious.

Late last year, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel had reactivated the JTF to tackle the issue of insecurity bedeviling some parts of the state.

