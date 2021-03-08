Bandits have kidnapped at least 49 people from two villages in Niger State.

It was learned that 19 were kidnapped in Kutunku village in Wushishi local government area of the state, in an attack that occurred on Monday after bandits invaded the settlement.

Out of the total number kidnapped in Kutunku, eleven were males and eight were females, as well as two brides-to-be whose wedding had been billed for the weekend.

The bandits had stormed the village in motorcycles shooting sporadically and also beat some of the villagers who could not escape on time.

A source in the community told newsmen via the phone that the Gunmen had ransacked houses and carted away a lot of money and foodstuff, adding that the families of the abducted persons have not been contacted by the bandits.

The bandits also invaded Jangaru village in Rafi local government area of the state, kidnapping no fewer than 30 people.

Jangaru is said to be close to Zungeru town where series of kidnapping including that of the abduction of travellers in the Niger state Transport vehicle,(NSTA) took place.

The heavily armed bandits, according to Vanguard, sneaked into the village on foot to avoid awareness of the villagers.

It was gathered that the bandits hid their motorcycles far away from the village and trekked to the village and rounded up their victims whilst they were asleep.

The bandits went from house to house, woke their victims up, stole their belongings and led the people to where they parked their motorcycles and led them into the forest.

