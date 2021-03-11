Breaking News

JUST IN: Dare-devil robbers invade bank in Osun

Dare-devil armed robbers, on Thursday afternoon, triggered pandemonium in Okuku town in Odo-Otin Local Government Area, Osun State as an unknown number of them invaded a new generation bank in the community.

According to The Nation, the armed robbers stormed the bank, shooting sporadically into the air to create fear and disperse residents so as to carry out their raid.

Confirming the report, the Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, said, “The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, has led a team of police to the scene of the crime to dislodge the armed robbers and for possible arrest.”

Updates soon…

