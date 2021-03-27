Kidnappers of eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Region 30, Province 1, Kaduna State, have demanded N50 million for their release.

The Head, Media and Public Relations of the RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed the incidence late Friday night

He said that eight members were kidnapped from the church bus at about 6:00 p.m while on their way for a church assignment.

“It’s true. It happened around 6:00 p.m. They are asking for N50 million,” the RCCG cleric disclosed.

A church source in Kaduna had earlier said that the abducted persons were “adult missionaries, male and female, from Kaduna Province 1 going to Kafanchan for prayer work.”

It will be recalled that an engineer, Mr Eje Kenny Faraday, who said he “narrowly escaped being a victim,” had broken the news on his Facebook wall with the photograph of the empty bus around 7.00 p.m. on Friday.

“All passengers in the bus are just kidnapped along Kachia Road, Kilometre 63 from Kaduna,” he posted on his Facebook wall.

The inscription on the side of the bus reads, ‘The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna.’

