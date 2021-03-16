As Covid-19 vaccination begins to gain full momentum in Nigeria, the Lagos State Government has released a list of 88 health facilities to offer vaccination services across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.
This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.
“Vaccination outside of these locations in Lagos State is highly prohibited and will attract heavy sanctions through our regulatory agencies,” he said.
Mr Abayomi noted that the vaccination will be conducted in four phases.
The first phase aims to cover healthcare workers, COVID-19 response team, ports of entry staff (air, land, and seaports), laboratory network, judiciary, military, police, other security agencies, petrol station workers, teachers, press and other frontline workers.
The second phase is for people aged 50 years and above as well as those living with co-morbidities who are between 18-49 years of age.
Phase three is for people in the LGAs with the highest burden of disease and those who missed phases 1 and 2 and phase 4 for other eligible populations.
Recall that Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of the vaccine of which Lagos State received 507,742 doses on March 9, 2021.
The first phase of distribution has since begun.
To register, the enrollee is expected to indicate interest on https://www.nphcdaict.com.ng or https://www.vaccination.gov.ng to fill the form.
A vaccination ID will be generated, and this should be taken to the chosen health facility along with a means of ID. A confirmation text message and email will be sent to each enrollee after successfully registering for the vaccination.
The commissioner said an assisted electronic registration has been put in place for those who are unable to complete the self-registration due to lack of android devices, poor network, or not being tech-savvy.
“Although the registration portal is open to the public, ONLY eligible participants within phase 1 should register for the vaccination now. More information on the vaccination of other participants in phases 2 to 4 will be communicated subsequently,” he added.
Side effects
The explained that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been declared safe by the World Health Organization, but most vaccines have some common side effects, which are not unique to the COVID-19 vaccine and which typically only last for 24 to 48 hours.
Some of these common adverse events that could be experienced include Pain or tenderness at the injection site, tiredness, chills, joint pains, headache, fever, muscle pain and nausea.
He said, “Should any of these side effects become problematic, kindly call the number of the LGA Disease Surveillance Notification Officer—provided at the back of the COVID-19 vaccination card—for guidance, and/or return to the same health facility for further investigations and treatment.
“All vaccinated persons are also advised to download the MED SAFETY app monitored by NAFDAC. The app can be downloaded on the iOS Store or Google Play store, and can be used to report any untoward event experienced after vaccination and/or any other Adverse Drug Reactions experienced with the use of concomitant drugs.”
List of vaccination centres in Lagos
|S/N
|LGAs
|Wards
|Facility
|1
|Agege
|KEKE
|Sango PHC
|2
|Agege
|ORILE
|Powerline phc
|3
|Ajeromi/Ifelodun
|OLUWA/AKERE
|Akere PHC
|4
|Ajeromi/Ifelodun
|OWOYEMI
|LAYENI PHC
|5
|Ajeromi
|OWOYEMI
|Signals Operation Command Clinic
|6
|Ajeromi
|ALAYABIAGBA
|Obisesan Naval Medical Centre
|7
|Ajeromi/Ifelodun
|Awodiora
|Ajeromi GH
|8
|Alimosho
|Alabata
|Akowonjo PHC
|9
|Alimosho
|ALAGBADO/ALAKUKO
|AGBADO PHC
|10
|Alimosho
|IDIMU
|Helen Aderonke PHC
|11
|Alimosho
|IPAJA
|Ipaja phc
|12
|Alimosho
|ISHERI-OLOFIN
|Isheri Olofin PHC
|13
|Alimosho
|OKUNOLA
|Rauf Aregbesola phc
|14
|Alimosho
|OMITUNTUN-OLORI
|Ipinlerere PHC
|15
|Alimosho
|IGANDO
|Alimosho GH
|16
|Alimosho
|GowonEstate
|NIGERIAN NAVY SICKBAY
|17
|Alimosho
|Oguntade/Bameke
|NAF Medical Centre Shasha
|18
|Amuwo Odofin
|ADO SOBA
|BAT PHC
|19
|Amuwo Odofin
|AGBOJU &ENVIRON
|Agboju phc
|20
|Amuwo Odofin
|ORIRE
|Festac PHC
|21
|Amuwo
|KIRIKIRI & ENVIRON
|NIGERIAN NAVY REFERENCE HOSPITAL
|22
|Apapa
|GASKIYA
|Olojowon Primary Health Centre
|23
|Apapa
|IJORA
|Ijora oloye phc
|24
|APAPA
|APAPA
|CFO MRS MILITARY HOSPITAL
|25
|Badagry
|APA
|APA PHC
|26
|Badagry
|IWORO-GBANKO
|Ilado phc
|27
|BADAGRY
|APA
|NAF Mother & Child Hosp
|28
|Epe
|AGBOWA I
|Agbowa PHC
|29
|Epe
|BADO/EBOLE/ETITA/IBERIKODO
|Epe phc
|30
|Epe
|AGBOWA
|Agbowa GH
|31
|Eti Osa
|1004/ABOYADE
|Oriyanrin PHC
|32
|Eti Osa
|BADORE/LANGBASA
|Badore phc
|33
|Eti Osa
|IGBO-EFON/MAIYEGUN
|Igbo efon phc
|34
|Eti Osa
|IJEH/DOLPHIN ESTATE
|Ikoyi PHC
|35
|Eti Osa
|IKATE/LEKKI
|IKATE PHC
|36
|Eti Osa
|SANGOTEDO
|SANGOTEDO PHC
|37
|Eti Osa
|OKUNMOPO/OGOMBO
|MCC
|38
|Eti-Osa
|Falomo
|Police Hospital
|39
|Eti-Osa
|VI2
|65 Batallion MRS Hospital
|40
|Ibeju Lekki
|IBEJU I
|IBEJU PHC
|41
|Ibeju Lekki
|ORIMEDU I
|Akodo GH
|42
|Ifako/Ijaye
|ALAGBADO/KOLLINTON
|Agbado Kola PHC
|43
|Ifako/Ijaye
|IFAKO/COKER
|Ifako Primary Health Centre
|44
|Ifako/Ijaye
|IFAKO/COKER
|Ifako GH
|45
|Ikeja
|OJODU
|OJODU PHC
|46
|Ikeja
|ONILEKERE
|ONILEKERE PHC
|47
|Ikeja
|OREGUN
|Oregun PHC
|48
|Ikeja
|G.R.A.
|LASUTH
|49
|Ikeja
|Onigbongbo
|9BMC Army Cantonment Ikeja
|50
|Ikorodu
|ATERE
|Imota phc
|51
|Ikorodu
|IPAKODO
|Ipakodo PHC
|52
|Ikorodu
|ISELE
|Ikorodu Phc
|53
|Ikorodu
|ITUMOKUN
|Igbogbo Phc
|54
|Ikorodu
|OKE-ELETU/ABULE-EKO
|OKE ELETU PHC
|55
|Ikorodu
|ODONGUNYAN
|174 Batallion Child Health Care
|56
|Kosofe
|OGUDU
|Ogudu PHC
|57
|Kosofe
|BAMGBE/ELEBIJU
|KETU PHC
|58
|Kosofe
|IKOSI-OKE
|Ikosi phc
|59
|Kosofe
|Araromi Ifako
|Gbagada GH
|60
|Lagos Island
|EPETEDO EAST
|Sura PHC
|61
|Lagos Island
|OKE-OLOWOGBOWO
|Olowogbowo Phc
|62
|Lagos Island
|ODAN
|LIMH
|63
|Lagos Mainland
|ALOBA/DESALU
|Abule nla phc
|64
|Lagos Mainland
|FREEMAN/GLOVER
|Simpson PHC
|65
|Lagos Mainland
|SALAMI/ BAIYEWUNMI
|IWAYA PHC
|66
|Lagos Mainland
|IPONRI olaleye
|Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta
|67
|Lagos Mainland
|ABULE IJESHA
|Infectious Disease Hospital
|68
|Lagos Mainland
|ONIKE OYADIRAN
|Nig. Sec. Printing & Mint Corp. Hospital
|69
|Lagos Mainland
|Abule Oja
|Yaba 68 Nig Army Reference Hospital
|70
|MUSHIN
|ALAKARA
|Kajola phc
|71
|MUSHIN
|PAPA AJAO
|Palm Avenue PHC
|72
|MUSHIN
|Idi Araba
|LUTH
|73
|OJO
|EGAN
|Ishagira phc
|74
|OJO
|ETEGBIN
|Imude phc
|75
|OJO
|IBA
|Iba phc
|76
|OJO
|IJANIKIN
|Otto/Ijanikin PHC
|77
|OJO
|OJO TOWN
|OJO PHC
|78
|OJO
|IRA
|149 Battalion MRS
|79
|OJO
|Okokomaiko
|Navy Hospital
|80
|OSHODI
|IFOSHIN
|Iyana-Ejigbo PHC
|81
|OSHODI
|IGBEHINADUN
|Oshodi phc
|82
|OSHODI
|ILASAMAJA
|Ilasa phc
|83
|OSHODI
|Shogunle
|Shogunle Ikeja NAF
|84
|OSHODI
|OLUYEYE
|Port Health
|85
|SHOMOLU
|IGBARI
|AKOKA PHC
|86
|SHOMOLU
|OWODE /ORILE BARIGA
|CMS PHC
|87
|SURULERE
|BABATUNDE AYILARA
|Akerele phc
|88
|SURULERE
|OSHO
|Orile Iganmu PHC
Comments