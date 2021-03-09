The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its allies have stated that they will embark on a nationwide protest over issues relating to the minimum wage on Wednesday.

According to a report by Vanguard, a statement from the NLC headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday stated that the mobilization will start from the Unity Fountain Abuja at 7:30 am to the National Assembly complex.

The organized labour has alleged that some members of the National Assembly are trying to remove the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

Updates later…

