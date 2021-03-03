Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State, has sacked some political appointees in the state and made new appointments to fill their position.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olabode Olatunde, which revealed that the sacked appointees were appreciated for their selfless service and dedication to the state.

The affected political appointees, according to the statement, include the Personal Assistants, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants.

Olatunde revealed that Bola Alabi has been appointed as the new Chief of Protocol, and Mrs Olufunke Bisi Aruna as the Deputy Chief of Protocol.

He said, “The Governor also approved that Mr Kunle Adebayo and his two other committee members should continue to superintend over the affairs of the OSRC Media Group as Chairman and members of the committee.

“Mr Bayo Olafusi has equally been nominated as a member of the Ondo State Judicial Service Commission. His name is being forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for confirmation.”

Others appointed by Akeredolu are Prince Olusegun Omojuwa – Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor; Dr Doyin Odebowale – Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties and Strategy; ​Pastor Akin Olotu – Senior Special Assistant (Agriculture); and Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo – Senior Special Assistant (Security).

Also appointed is ​Dapo Aruwajoye – Senior Special Assistant (Broadcast Communications); Ojo Oyewamide – Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity); Leke Akeredolu – Special Assistant (Media Relations); and Mary Agidi – Special Assistant (Media).

The State House of Assembly had given approval for the Governor to appoint 13 Special Advisers for his second term in office. This was after a letter was written to the House by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale.

Only a few months ago, Akeredolu terminated the appointment of human rights lawyer, Charles Titiloye as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and replaced him with Kola Alawoye.

