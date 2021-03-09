A police station located at Ishinweke in Ihitte/Uboama local government area of Imo state as well as vehicles within the facility were, on Tuesday morning, set ablaze by some angry youths in the area.

As the angry youths trooped into the station, the police officers on duty absconded to take safety elsewhere, while the invaders had a filled day to loot and set the facility ablaze.

This attack on the station is coming days after some hoodlums attacked and burnt down a police station in Aboh Mbaise local government area of the state.

The hoodlums engaged the Aboh Mbaise officers on duty in a gun battle and injured a policewoman while ammunitions were said to have been carted away.

Vanguard reports that the burning of the Ihitte Uboma police station was a result of the alleged killing of two siblings in their house, a development that was linked to police officers from the station.

In retaliation, the youths took up dangerous objects, marched to the station, dislodged the officers on duty, looted and set it ablaze.

At the time of filing this report, while the police officers have been sent parking and the facility fully razed, the Imo State Police Command is yet to react to the development.

