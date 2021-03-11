Breaking News

JUST IN: Service Chiefs storm Ibadan, to meet with Makinde

By
0
Service Chiefs
Views: Visits 0

The newly appointed Service Chiefs have arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. This development, according to some quarters, may not be unconnected to the recent security breaches being experienced in the state.

Being led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irhabor, they arrived at the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army where Gen. Irhabor addressed officers and men of the division.

The military chiefs are also expected to meet with Governor Seyi Makinde and also supervise the change of leadership at the division.

Updates soon

UK stops recruitment of doctors and nurses from Nigeria, 46 other countries

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News