The newly appointed Service Chiefs have arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. This development, according to some quarters, may not be unconnected to the recent security breaches being experienced in the state.

Being led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irhabor, they arrived at the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army where Gen. Irhabor addressed officers and men of the division.

The military chiefs are also expected to meet with Governor Seyi Makinde and also supervise the change of leadership at the division.

Updates soon

