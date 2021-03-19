The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned three fake whistleblowers before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The fake whistleblowers whose names were given as Theophilus Omambala, Lawal Umar and Alexander Danjuma were brought before Justice Musa Usman of the FCT High Court in Bwari Area Council on a one-count charge bordering on false and misleading information.

The charge reads: “That you Theophilus Omambala sometime in 2021at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, gave false information to officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that monies were stashed at the residence of one Audu Innocent Ogbeh located at Lugbe District of the FCT, which information turned out to be false, untrue and misleading and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 39(2) (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act (2004)”.

The alleged fake whistleblowers pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Aliyu Bokani Usman, the prosecuting counsel, in view of their plea, prayed the court to set a trial date and, for the defendants to be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kuje.

However, counsel to the defendants, A.I. Na-Jirgi prayed the Court to grant his clients bail.

Justice Usman rejected his oral application, insisting on a formal bail application which should be filed before the next adjourned date.

The fake whistleblowers were, therefore, remanded in the Kuje Custodial Centre pending the determination of bail application.

Justice Usman adjourned the matter till June 21, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...