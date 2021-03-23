The attack and killing of men of the Nigerian Police Force and overrunning of their stations to steal arms by hoodlums, has become a growing menace as barely a week passes by without police officers getting attacked and killed.

A day after six police officers and two officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service were killed by hoodlums in Anambra State, three Police officers attached to the Abia State Command of the Nigeria Police Force were shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The officers are identified as Inspector Austin Ugwu, Inspector Longinus Ugochukwu and PC Ama Ifeanyi. It was gathered that the Policemen serving at the Abiriba police Division who arrived Agu Eze Amaogudu community in Abiriba, at about 8.3am on Monday were ambushed by the hoodlums who killed the police officers and carted away two of their riffles.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Rt Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu who was at the Abiriba Community on the heels of the incident assured that the state government will deploy all necessary resources available to it to ensure the protection of the people and all law-abiding citizens.

Speaking to the people at Orie Akwa square in the community, Chukwu who was accompanied on the visit by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. John Okiyi-Kalu, called for community vigilance and support to security agents to ensure that the perpetrators are quickly identified and brought to justice.

He said, “The government is saddened by the unfortunate attack of this morning which led to the loss of lives of police officers at Agu Eze checkpoint and my boss, Governor Ikpeazu on receiving the news asked me to come here and assure you that we will do everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and protect Ndi Abiriba and all law-abiding people in the state.”

This incident is happening barely a week after three policemen were feared killed by gunmen in Anambra State and their security vehicle burnt by the assailants.

And barely two weeks ago, suspected armed bandits have reportedly killed a Police man and set ablaze several houses including a Police station in Tse Harga community of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area in Benue State.

As a result of this growing menace, the Anambra State governor banned the use of vehicles with tinted windows, as well as those with covered number plates.

