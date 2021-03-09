The British Government disclosed that it is set to return £4.2million being part of the loot so far recovered from friends and family members of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, back to Nigeria.

This development was disclosed by the British High Commission to Nigeria, Ms. Catriona Laing, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday, saying this was the first tranche of such planned returns.

Laing, according to Channels TV, stated this at the signing of an MoU between the United Kingdom and Nigeria at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Justice.

Laing said what is currently being returned were retrieved from friends and family members of Ibori.

She noted the Ibori case is complicated and the United Kingdom authorities were still working on the total actual amount involved in the case.

She further assured that more of such recoveries from the Ibori case would be returned to Nigria in due course.

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, who signed for the country, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the recovered loots be deployed to complete the second Niger Bridge, the Lagos to Ibadan expressway, as well as the Abuja to Kano expressway projects.

