The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has experienced yet another victory as the governorship election petitions tribunal, on Monday, dismissed the petition filed by Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its governorship candidate, Iboi Emmanuel against his election.

This development also comes as the tribunal in December 2020 dismissed a petition by the Action Alliance (AA) challenging the exclusion of the party and its candidate from the September 19, 2020, governorship election in the state.

