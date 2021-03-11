Breaking NewsSouth West

Just in: Wife of late Oyo Environment Commissioner, Ayoola, dies 10 months after his death

Oluwakemi Ayoola, wife to the late Oyo State Commissioner for Environment, Kehinde Ayoola is dead.

Oluwakemi, an associate professor of agronomy at the Obafemi Awolowo University’s Institute of Agriculture, Research and Training, IAR&T, Apata, Ibadan, was said to have passed on last Monday night.

Her death is happening less than ten months after the death of her husband, on 14th May, 2020, just two weeks shy of the one year anniversary of Seyi Makinde’s administration.

Oluwakemi was said to have been down with an undisclosed ailment which began after she lost her husband, according to Oyoinsight.

 

 

