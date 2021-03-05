Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the appointment of retired Brigadier General Abdullahi Sabi Ishaq, from Kwara State as a special adviser on security affairs.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, announced in a statement that General Ishaq, retired from the Nigerian Army on January 10, 2021, after 35 years of service, with his last position being a coordinator of the Nigeria Police component of Operation Lafiya Dole from December 2018 to January 2021, which leads the ongoing fight against Boko Haram, and before then, he was commander of 8 provost group of the army in Monguno from February 2016 to February 2018, which meant, the retired General served in Borno for five years.

“Before arriving Borno in 2016, Retired Brigadier General Ishaq had at different times, served as Director of Standard and Evaluation at the Army headquarters in Abuja, Chief instructor of Nigeria Army’s School of Military police in Zaria; and in the special investigation Bureau in Apapa, Lagos; Army Corps of military police, Abuja.

The statement said he was on UN mission to Sierra Leone, UN mission to Liberia, company commander, Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna; 1 provost group of the army in Kaduna, Army corps of military police in Apapa, Lagos; 2 provost company in Ibadan as a platoon commander, command day secondary school Bauchi as an instructor, and 23 armoured brigade transport company also in Bauchi.

The statement added that General Ishaq was a recipient of military medals including a force service star, meritorious service star, and distinguished service star in recognition of his 30 years of unblemished service in the Nigerian Army, as well as medals from operation lafiya, dole and the United Nations.

An indigene of Kwara State, in Ilesha Baruba, Kwara State on January 13, 1965, General Ishaq had attended a wide range of security courses. He holds a masters degree in law and enforcement of criminal justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Jos. He attended Kwara State College of Technology, Baptist Grammar School in Okuta, Kwara State and Zonal Education School Board in Ilesha, also in Kwara.

Gusau said Prof Zulum believes that General Ishaq will be coming with huge operational experience, a relationship with serving military and other armed forces involved in the fight against Boko Haram and a good understanding of Borno’s communities, people and cultures.

