Gunmen who abducted Ikorodu-born business mogul, Alhaji Lookman Onabanjo, more popularly known as Bugon are demanding the sum of N100m ransom.

The Street Journal had reported how Onabanjo was kidnapped by an 8-man gang armed with AK-47 rifle and one submachine gun at Agbowa area of Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area of Lagos State on Monday, March 8.

He was kidnapped alongside his driver and three others, while on their way to his farm in Ota, Ogun State. The businessman owns companies among which is Bugon Oil and Gas, Bugon Autoland and Bugon Farms.

A family source revealed that the kidnappers contacted them and are demanding N100 million as ransom for the release of Onabanjo and the three others.

The source said family and sympathisers were negotiating for N10 million while the kidnappers are insisting on N100 million.

