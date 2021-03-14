Weeks after some of his northern governor counterparts visited Shasha community in Ibadan Oyo State, in the wake of the violence that marred the decade long peaceful co existence of Hausas and Yorubas, the governor of Sokoto State, Engr Sen Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday visited the state and Shasha Community in particular.

The community’s market had experienced violent crisis recently.

He also paid a visit to different local traditional leaders to condole with them on the unfortunate event and proceeded to the new temporary Akinyele market where the victims of the incidence temporarily do their businesses. He preached for tolerance and peaceful coexistence among all.

