Following controversies of wearing Hijab that has rocked Kwara for about a month now, the State Government has announced that the 10 grant-aided missionary schools will remain closed until further notice.

This development was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Ilorin.

“The government, therefore, directs school children and teachers in the affected schools to remain at home until the contrary is announced.

”The government remains committed to fairness, pluralism, and respect for the law and rights of every citizen at all times,” she said.

It would be recalled that 10 schools were on Feb.19, closed down temporarily over the Hijab controversy in the state and subsequently, a committee was set up by the government to find a solution to the issue.

However, on Feb. 26, the state government announced March 8, for the reopening of all the closed schools, after stakeholders agreed in a meeting held that Hijab be accepted as part of school uniform in schools.

The affected schools are C&S College Sabo Oke, St. Anthony Secondary School, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Other schools are CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School Maraba.

However, with this recent development over the Hijab controversy, the gates of these schools will be shut to pupils and teachers until further notice.

