Samuel Rauda, celebrity makeup artist and friend of cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, was in a serious car accident earlier this month, resulting in serious head injuries.

Rauda’s family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical expenses and Kylie shared the GoFundMe and asked her followers to donate for his brain surgery.

Kylie posted: “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got in an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me.”

Kylie Jenner donated $5,000 towards the fund, while other celebrities like Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie and Huda Kattan also donated.

However, followers told Kylie she was rich enough to foot his bill and slammed her for expecting her followers to donate.

Twitter user itzla__m wrote, “Kylie Jenner will dead blow 50k on a Hermès bag but not on her friend’s brain surgery who got in a car accident which could be a life or death situation and proceed to ask humans struggling in a pandemic to donate?

Many others also referenced Kylie’s Birkin bags which she often shows on her social media, and a number of fans brought up the fact that her daughter Stormi also has a number of designer bags worth thousands gifted to her.

