The accuser broke down while reading a prepared statement about the allegations against Hammer, known for films including The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name.

She spoke alongside high-profile women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred, alleging she first met Hammer on Facebook in 2016 when she was 20.

“I fell in love with him instantly,” she said.

The woman alleged that, as the relationship progressed, Hammer used “manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me”.