Breaking NewsCrime

Lagos businessman shot dead for questioning search by policeman

By
0
Policeman
Views: Visits 15
A 45-year-old Lagos businessman, Jelili Bakare, has been killed by a trigger-happy policeman identified as Inspector Jonathan on March 18, 2021.
The deceased was killed because he demanded to know why the policeman wanted to search him.
Jelili was relaxing at Quinox Lounge in Sangotedo, Ajah, about 11:30 pm when the policeman attached to the Mounted Troops, Force Animal Branch of the Nigeria Police, had an argument with Bakare who demanded why Jonathan wanted him searched. The police officer got angry and opened fire.

Immediately after the incident, the Inspector fled but was eventually arrested by the Divisional Police Officer, Ogombo Division, Lagos State. The suspect has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

Meanwhile, the CP and some senior officers have since paid a condolence visit to the late Bakare’s family. He was received by the Olori Ebi of the Bakare family in Ajiranland, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Chief Yekini Olawale, the mother, wives and children of the deceased.

The team also paid a visit to Oba of Ajiranland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Tijani Akinloye, in his Palace and expressed its heartfelt condolences on the demise of one of his subjects.

Odumosu, therefore, assured the general public that the command will consistently uphold the core values and principles of policing so as to have adequate protection of lives and property in the state.

 

 

Lagos lists diversions preparatory to shut Maza-Maza/Signal Barracks road

Previous article

FG, Malaysian firm battle over contract of passport booklets worth billions of naira

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News