Immediately after the incident, the Inspector fled but was eventually arrested by the Divisional Police Officer, Ogombo Division, Lagos State. The suspect has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.
Meanwhile, the CP and some senior officers have since paid a condolence visit to the late Bakare’s family. He was received by the Olori Ebi of the Bakare family in Ajiranland, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Chief Yekini Olawale, the mother, wives and children of the deceased.
The team also paid a visit to Oba of Ajiranland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Tijani Akinloye, in his Palace and expressed its heartfelt condolences on the demise of one of his subjects.
Odumosu, therefore, assured the general public that the command will consistently uphold the core values and principles of policing so as to have adequate protection of lives and property in the state.
