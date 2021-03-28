A 45-year-old Lagos businessman, Jelili Bakare, has been killed by a trigger-happy policeman identified as Inspector Jonathan on March 18, 2021.

The deceased was killed because he demanded to know why the policeman wanted to search him.

Jelili was relaxing at Quinox Lounge in Sangotedo, Ajah, about 11:30 pm when the policeman attached to the Mounted Troops, Force Animal Branch of the Nigeria Police, had an argument with Bakare who demanded why Jonathan wanted him searched. The police officer got angry and opened fire.