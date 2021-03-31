The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has sentenced an internet fraudster, Sodiq Adewale, to three years’ imprisonment for defrauding his victims of $87,300.

Adewale was re-arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada on an amended one count by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

At the resumed proceedings on Tuesday, the prosecuting counsel, Fadekemi Giwa, told the court that Adewale had approached the commission for a plea bargain, a development that prompted the antigraft agency to amend the charge against him.

When the charge was read to Adewale, he pleaded guilty.

Following his plea, Adewale’s counsel, Ademola Adefolaju, urged the court to be lenient in sentencing his client, adding that he was a first-time offender who did not waste the time of the court.

He added that Adewale had promised not to get involved in any fraudulent act again.

Delivering her judgement, Justice Dada sentenced him to three years imprisonment with an option of a fine of N3m.

The charge read, “That you, Sodiq Adewale, on or about the 25th day of January 2021, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, had in your possession a document titled: ‘Official Check No. 029356348’ valued $87,300 containing false pretences, which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.”

