Lagos commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the immediate redeployment of Francis Ani, the divisional police officer of Onipanu area of the state.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesman, in a statement on Thursday, said the deployment was sequel to the harassment and illegal detention of one Tunde Abass and Kabir Mohammed.

He said some officers of the division harassed the duo on March 19 at Onipanu area and the proceedings were recorded on phone by Abass.

Abass was arrested alongside Mohammed after his intervention in the case did not go well with the policemen.

According to Adejobi, Odumosu took the decision on Wednesday after he perused the report of the investigation into the incident “that had gone viral on the gross violation of Tunde’s human rights by the DPO and his boys”.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, condemned such acts of unprofessionalism and excessive use of power to send a signal to the whole world that the command will not, for whatever reason, condone such act; and to serve as deterrent to other policemen who are fond of harassing, extorting and engaging in acts of lawlessness, unprofessionalism and gross violation of peoples human rights in the state,” he said.

The CP also ordered that the policemen be tried and punishment awarded against them accordingly.

