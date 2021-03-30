The Lagos Directorate of Public Prosecutions has said there is enough fact to establish a case of conspiracy to commit felony, obtaining under false pretences, forgery and stealing against Dare Osamo and others, whom the police indicted to have milked Star Orient Nigeria.

It is alleged that Osamo and his conspirators laundered about N1bn from the aviation fuelling firm.

This was contained in the legal advice dated February 24, 2021, and signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, A. O. Adeyemi, for the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State.

The police, last week Wednesday, arraigned Osamo and two others on four counts bordering on forgery and stealing, while the legal advice was presented to the presiding magistrate A. A. Oshoniyi of the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba, on Monday.

“This office shall prosecute Dare Osamo, Ayoola Olore and Hussain Abdulkadir for the offences of conspiracy to commit a felony, obtaining under false pretences and forgery under sections 411, 314 (1) and (3) and 365 (1), respectively, of the Criminal Law Cap. C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State 2015. Also, Dare Osamo has a case to answer for stealing under Section 287 of the Criminal Law Cap C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

“Your duplicate case file is hereby retained to enable this office to prosecute Dare Osamo, Ayoola Olore and Hussaina Abdulkadir for the offences of conspiracy to commit a felony, obtaining under false pretences and forgery under sections 411, 314 (1) and (3) and 365 (1), respectively, of the Criminal Law Cap. C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State 2015. Also, Dare Osamo has a case to answer for stealing under Section 287 of the Criminal Law Cap C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

“You shall be notified once a hearing notice is received,” the legal advise partly read.

The magistrate adjourned the matter till April 13, 2021.

It would be recalled that the Zone 2 Police Command sought the DPP’s advice after its investigation indicted some members of staff of Access Bank Plc for colluding with Osamo, and others to launder about N1bn.

