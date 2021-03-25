The Lagos and Ogun governments have mounted a 24-hour surveillance system on schools and farms in the states due to the insecurity that is gradually penetrating the region.

This development was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who said the action was taken to avert kidnappings and banditry in Lagos State.

The Commissioner, however, lamented that some of the farm terrains are not accessible by vehicles that have limited their effort to motorable areas.

He expressed the optimism that those areas would be accessed through motorcycles and every other thing is put in place.

Odumosu said, “The command has also established synergy between schools, parents, communities and other security agencies in the state on the need to improve on the existing security architecture in various schools to forestall any attack or ugly incidents.

“The surveillance will be extended to farmlands. Unfortunately, some of them are located in rural areas that are not motorable. So, we have discussed with the Ministry of Agriculture that all farms must have government permits, as most of them are just farming without letting the government know what they are doing. It makes it difficult to provide security for them.

“We are going to incorporate the Ministry of agriculture and traditional rulers for data of farmlands. By the time this is put in place, we will begin to map out security strategies for them. At the moment, we are patrolling areas that are motorable. When we get the data and with the assistance of the Ministry of Agriculture and state government, we hope to use motorcycles to access the difficult terrains.”

Like this: Like Loading...