The Lagos State Police Command has revealed that a total number of 91 cases of rape were recorded between January and February in the state, while that of gender-based violence stood at 127.

This disclosure was made by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday during a press briefing on the cases handled by the command in the first two months of 2021.

According to CP Odumosu, rape is not only perpetrated by adults as teenagers were recently arrested raping another minor.

The four teenagers, all 16 years old, were reported to have gang-raped a girl in a room at 33, Alhaji Obe Street Ejigbo, Lagos, around 10 p.m on February 18.

The commissioner, who said other cases of rape and gender-based violence were also recorded in the state during the period, failed to disclose if all suspects involved in these heinous and criminal offences were apprehended.

Speaking further, the police commissioner disclosed that a total number of 3,258 cases were charged to court between January and February for various offences, other than rape or gender-based violence.

He said out of this number, 1,107 persons have been convicted and fined.

Mr Odumosu reiterated the Lagos command’s resolve to combat crimes and improve the security architecture of the state.

