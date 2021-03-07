For violating Covid-19 safety protocols, the Lagos State Government on Saturday and Sunday sealed 11 facilities including Event Centres, Lounges and Night Clubs.

Mr Lanre Mojola, the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC), made this disclosure after the sealing exercise in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, even though the affected event centers originally informed the agency of their intention to organise parties and events, they failed to meet the expectations of the agency on complying with COVID-19 protocols.

It would be recalled that the state government had approved a certain number of persons to be present at certain events depending on the capacity.

It was gathered that the event facilities visited applied for 50 guests inside and 150 guests outdoor, however, when enforcement officers visited these places, they had 150 guests inside and more than 200 guests outside, without following the use of face masks and hand sanitisers.

Mojola said that those facilities were sealed for non-compliance with COVID -19 Health Protection Regulations of the State and Federal Government.

Mojola, who was represented at the sealing of the property by Dr Wale Adeboje, the Events Safety Administrator of LSC, maintained that the enforcement exercise saw event centres, bars and lounge sealed between Saturday and Sunday.

Among the event centres, bars and lounges sealed between Saturday and Sunday are, UBC Club, VGC, Sapearz Lounge, Awolowo road, Ikoyi, Bravo event centre, Ogba, Ronite Event Centre, Iju Road, Agege.

Others are All Season Event Centre, Ipaja, OlaideAdeoluwa Memorial Hall, Carabana Lounge/Bar Isolo, Ajao estate.

The statement read in part:

“DNA Victoria Island, Twist Lounge Kofo Abayomi Victoria Island, Carlsbad Lounge Adeniyi Jones Ikeja and Darts Event Centre, Grammar School, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos also contravened the COVID-19 protocols.

“The facilities were sealed for none compliance with the Event Safety Clearance that was issued to them by the commission.

“The commission will continue to monitor and enforce compliance across the state, while warning that all the COVID-19 violators and perpetrators will be summoned to the commission’s office in Alausa for further directives on what to do as far as their negligence and non-compliance is concerned.”

He urged event owners to register and obtain permits on www.lasgsafetyreg.com.

Like this: Like Loading...