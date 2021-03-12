The Lagos State Government has announced plans to shutdown the Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks with effect from Sunday, March 14, 2021.

This comes after the federal government gave approval for repair works on the bridge which is expected to be completed on April 30, 2021.

According to The Nation, this disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Friday, March 12, 2021, who said that the repair works will run on a 24hours shift in phases to enable the contractor complete repairs within the estimated time and minimize the expected inconveniences on the road users.

Oladeinde explained that the first stage of the repairs on Falomo bridge will cover the Victoria Island-bound lane of the bridge, which will be closed to traffic, adding that motorists heading towards Victoria Island will be diverted to the Ikoyi bound lanes to create a counter-flow.

The Commissioner also said while the Ikoyi bound lane will be closed down for the second stage of rehabilitation works, motorists will be diverted to other lanes.

He assured that sufficient signage would be put up to guide motorists as well as traffic management personnel deployed to help motorists navigate their ways home with ease.

He charged the good people of the State to cooperate with the Government by complying with the directives and traffic advisory to allow contractors to finish the projects in record time.

The closure of the Falomo bridge comes barely 2 weeks after the reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge following an over 7-month shutdown for repair works.

