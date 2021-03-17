A lawsuit that seeks the removal of Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, from office has suffered a setback after the Nigerian Police Force who is listed as the fourth defendant failed to satisfy a legal process.

It would be recalled that after President Muhammadu Buhari extended the tenure of IGP Adamu who ought to have retired on February 1, 2021, after completing 35 years in civil service, the development generated an outcry.

Many Nigerians, condemned the act staying that it was against the Police Act.

A legal practitioner, Maxwell Okpara filed the suit to challenge the decision of President Buhari to extend the tenure of IGP Adamu by three months.

At the resumed hearing, counsel to the plaintiff, Ugochukwu Ezekiel told the court that counsel to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation served a counter-affidavit on him in court, wherein they raised objection to the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, the trial judge, however, noticed that there was no legal representation for the Nigeria Police Council listed as the fourth defendant.

Justice Mohammed while adjourning the suit to March 30 for a definite hearing explains that service of the originating process is fundamental to any proceeding.

The Inspector-General of Police who was represented by Dr. Alex Izinyon and Alex Ejesieme, two senior advocates maintained their position that the plaintiff’s demand for an order of the court for Adamu to resign from office having spent the mandatory 35 years in service is misplaced.

