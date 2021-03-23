Lawyers in Anambra State will boycott court sittings for three days in protest of the death of their colleague who was abducted and killed by his captors recently.

The lawyers, on Monday, held a peaceful march in Awka over the rising cases of insecurity and the murder of their colleague, Francis Onwuachi, by gunmen.

The lawyers under the umbrella of Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), also announced that the boycott from courts in the state will be between March 22 and March 24.

It will be recalled that the late Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Onitsha branch, was kidnapped by gunmen along Ezu River/Anaku road on Friday, March 12.

The lawyer’s corpse was found a week later, after series of intensive and coordinated attempts by the state government through the various security agencies to rescue him alive.

The lawyers, drawn from the seven NBA divisions in Anambra State, began the protest at the Anambra State Judiciary Headquarters, Awka, from where they marched to main gate of Anambra State Government House, Awka.

They condemned the murder of the late President General of Omor Community in Ayamelum Local Government Area, while calling on the state governor, Willie Obiano, to ensure justice is served.

The Secretary to the Government of Anambra State, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, in the company of other senior government officials, addressed the protesting lawyers, assuring them that the state government has already made intense efforts to nip the gruesome development.

He said the governor has pledged that those who want to distort public safety would be made to pay.

