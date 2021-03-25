Lazio midfielder, Daniel Guerini has tragically died at the age of 19 after he was involved in a car crash in Rome, Italy.

Reports in Italy say the accident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday, March 24, and two others who were involved in the accident are in critical condition.

Lazio tweeted on Wednesday evening: “We are shocked by the pain. The president and all the people involved with Lazio are together with the family of the young Daniel Guerini.

According to Italian newspaper Gazetta, Guerini’s vehicle collided head-on with a Mercedes A-Class, with two passengers in his car rushed to hospital.

The driver of the A-Class, a 68-year-old man, was also transported to the hospital but with less serious injuries.

Police have launched investigations to establish the cause of the crash.

Guerini started his career in Lazio’s youth system before joining Torino on a free transfer in 2016.’

He then played for Torino and Fiorentina at the youth level before being loaned out to SPAL early last year.

Guerini, who represented Italy at Under-15 and U16 levels, rejoined Lazio permanently in January, signing a three-year contract with the club.

Fiorentina also paid their respects to Guerini, tweeting: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Lazio youngster Daniel Guerini, a member of the Fiorentina youth academy in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

“The thoughts of President Commisso and everyone at the club are with the Guerini family at this extremely difficult time.”

